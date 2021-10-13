Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.72

Shares of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.72 and traded as high as $18.37. Tejon Ranch shares last traded at $18.26, with a volume of 51,495 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised Tejon Ranch from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The company has a market cap of $481.19 million, a PE ratio of 202.89 and a beta of 0.56.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.14. Tejon Ranch had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $16.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tejon Ranch Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 50.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,221 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 8.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,837 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tejon Ranch Company Profile (NYSE:TRC)

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial Development, Real Estate-Resort and Residential Development, Mineral Resources, Farming and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate Commercial and Industrial Development segment activities includes: entitling, planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; the construction of pre-leased buildings; the construction of buildings to be leased or sold; and the sale of land to third parties for their own development.

