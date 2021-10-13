Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) PT Set at €2.29 by Jefferies Financial Group

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) received a €2.29 ($2.69) price target from Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.46% from the company’s previous close.

O2D has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.10 ($2.47) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a €2.70 ($3.18) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.90 ($3.41) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Warburg Research set a €2.60 ($3.06) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($4.12) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telefónica Deutschland has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €2.72 ($3.20).

O2D opened at €2.37 ($2.79) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €2.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is €2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. Telefónica Deutschland has a twelve month low of €2.10 ($2.47) and a twelve month high of €2.63 ($3.09). The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

