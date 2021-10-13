Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.65

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.65 and traded as low as $8.13. Telia Company AB (publ) shares last traded at $8.15, with a volume of 73,526 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $9.25.

Get Telia Company AB (publ) alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 0.27.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 18.30%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Telia Company AB will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TLSNY)

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.