Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target Lowered to $72.00 at Truist Securities

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.34% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Truist lowered their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.77.

Shares of NYSE THC traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.84. The company had a trading volume of 9,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,903. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.05. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $24.15 and a 1-year high of $76.15.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $4,516,422.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Howard Hacker sold 11,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $804,712.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,709 shares of company stock valued at $6,612,775 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerbridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,336,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,988,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,596,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,967,000 after buying an additional 1,162,613 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $45,240,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 226.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 983,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,894,000 after buying an additional 682,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

