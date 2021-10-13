Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 191,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $9,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Terminix Global by 4.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 453,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,638,000 after acquiring an additional 19,013 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Terminix Global by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Terminix Global during the second quarter worth about $604,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terminix Global during the second quarter worth about $592,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Terminix Global during the second quarter worth about $129,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMX. Zacks Investment Research raised Terminix Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America raised Terminix Global from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Terminix Global from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.80.

In related news, CEO Brett Ponton bought 5,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.66 per share, with a total value of $249,210.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,210.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Terminix Global stock opened at $40.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.77. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.88 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.11.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.90 million. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 28.16%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Terminix Global

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

