TerraUSD (UST) Trading 0% Higher Over Last Week

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. During the last week, TerraUSD has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. TerraUSD has a total market cap of $2.73 billion and $54.47 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004295 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00007830 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000022 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000167 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About TerraUSD

UST is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 2,729,425,471 coins. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

