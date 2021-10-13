Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Announces Dividend of GBX 3.20

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share by the retailer on Friday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:TSCO opened at GBX 268 ($3.50) on Wednesday. Tesco has a one year low of GBX 217.10 ($2.84) and a one year high of GBX 317.55 ($4.15). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 252.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 236.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of £20.72 billion and a PE ratio of 3.18.

In related news, insider John Allan acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 235 ($3.07) per share, for a total transaction of £47,000 ($61,405.80).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Tesco from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.

