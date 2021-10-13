Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Position Boosted by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 494,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 5.8% of Natixis Investment Managers International’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $95,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,060,000. Quilter Plc grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 22,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after buying an additional 7,947 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 29,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $187.28. The company had a trading volume of 54,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,179,522. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $191.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.26. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $141.33 and a one year high of $200.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The business’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,424.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Redstone lowered Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.27.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

