The Bancorp, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share (NASDAQ:TBBK)

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for The Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.50.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The Bancorp had a net margin of 32.24% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $79.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.98 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ TBBK opened at $29.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.78. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $31.30.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in The Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 646.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 7,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 26,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $655,024.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,663.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 245,603 shares of company stock worth $5,784,182. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

