The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 57.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,509 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,669 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BK. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 46,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 8,748 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 99,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,729,000 after buying an additional 14,610 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $55.51 on Wednesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.19 and a twelve month high of $56.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $47.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.14.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

In related news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,063.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BK shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Argus raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.46.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.