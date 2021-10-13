The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by Colonial River Wealth Management LLC

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,356 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BX. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 101.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.55.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.40, for a total value of $4,039,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 292,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,753,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 150,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 215,657 shares of company stock worth $5,046,801 and have sold 507,808 shares worth $40,144,228. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.09. The company had a trading volume of 84,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,477,380. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.40 and a twelve month high of $136.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $81.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.52.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The business’s revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.8475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

