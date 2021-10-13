The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.45 Per Share

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for The Charles Schwab in a report issued on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.45 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.17.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.94.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $77.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.15. The Charles Schwab has a twelve month low of $37.01 and a twelve month high of $78.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 1.05.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 117.5% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $2,198,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 81,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $5,796,494.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 597,522 shares of company stock valued at $44,174,000. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

