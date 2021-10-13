The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 961,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,236 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.77% of The Clorox worth $172,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Clorox during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in The Clorox by 73.1% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in The Clorox during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $162.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $159.32 and a one year high of $231.11. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

CLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.44.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

