The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to Neutral

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $76.00 target price on the energy producer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.53% from the company’s current price.

COP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.23.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $73.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $75.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.42. The stock has a market cap of $98.30 billion, a PE ratio of 63.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 41.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

