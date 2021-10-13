The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Dino Polska (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) to Sell

Dino Polska (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Dino Polska in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Dino Polska from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:DNOPY remained flat at $$44.15 during trading hours on Wednesday. Dino Polska has a 12 month low of $32.75 and a 12 month high of $48.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.33.

Dino Polska SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of mid-sized grocery supermarkets under the Dino name in Poland. The company offers range of food products, including meat, poultry and cold cuts, fruit and vegetables, bakery, and dairy products, as well as other food, chemical, and cosmetic products; grocery products, such as children's food, breakfast products, ready to eat meals, beverages, candies, snacks, frozen goods, processed goods, oils, grain and bulk products, condiments, and alcohol and cigarettes; and non-grocery products, which include flowers, cleaning agents, sanitary articles, pet food and small household appliance products.

