The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates GBX 3,300 Price Target for ASOS (LON:ASC)

ASOS (LON:ASC) has been given a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on ASOS in a report on Monday. Barclays set a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price target on ASOS in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on ASOS from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 5,500 ($71.86) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 6,680 ($87.27) price target on ASOS in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ASOS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 5,433.08 ($70.98).

LON:ASC opened at GBX 2,342.65 ($30.61) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.73. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,266 ($29.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,485.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,403.84. The stock has a market cap of £2.34 billion and a PE ratio of 18.69.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

