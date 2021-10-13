The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Bought by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 6,190.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 679,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 668,599 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $42,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HIG. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 215.0% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 18,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 12,539 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 25.5% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 319,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,828,000 after purchasing an additional 64,981 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at $292,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 12.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 256,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,618,000 after purchasing an additional 28,480 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at $1,275,000. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

NYSE HIG traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $71.57. 67,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,469,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.19. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.62 and a fifty-two week high of $73.98. The firm has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 10.05%. On average, research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.22%.

HIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,568,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $387,478.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,344 shares of company stock worth $3,911,874. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.