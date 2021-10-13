The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.60.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on The Joint from $65.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet cut The Joint from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Roth Capital raised their target price on The Joint from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on The Joint from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
In related news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $1,030,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total value of $2,023,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,614 shares of company stock worth $3,323,356 over the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of JYNT stock opened at $80.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 69.22 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.70 and its 200-day moving average is $77.81. The Joint has a 1 year low of $17.63 and a 1 year high of $111.06.
The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.58 million. The Joint had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 24.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Joint will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.
The Joint Company Profile
The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.
