The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.60.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on The Joint from $65.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet cut The Joint from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Roth Capital raised their target price on The Joint from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on The Joint from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In related news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $1,030,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total value of $2,023,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,614 shares of company stock worth $3,323,356 over the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Joint by 195.8% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 11,239 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Joint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in The Joint during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in The Joint by 53,032.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 116,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,654,000 after buying an additional 116,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Joint by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,014,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,028,000 after buying an additional 1,011,690 shares in the last quarter. 88.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JYNT stock opened at $80.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 69.22 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.70 and its 200-day moving average is $77.81. The Joint has a 1 year low of $17.63 and a 1 year high of $111.06.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.58 million. The Joint had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 24.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Joint will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

