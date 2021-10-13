The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $117.60.
Several brokerages have recently commented on JYNT. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on The Joint from $70.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley raised their target price on The Joint from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on The Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on The Joint from $65.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.
Shares of NASDAQ JYNT opened at $80.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.22 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.81. The Joint has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $111.06.
In other The Joint news, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total value of $2,023,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jake Singleton sold 2,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total value of $269,555.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,530.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,614 shares of company stock valued at $3,323,356. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JYNT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Joint in the first quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Joint in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Joint in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Joint in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Joint in the second quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.02% of the company’s stock.
About The Joint
The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.
