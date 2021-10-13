The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $117.60.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JYNT. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on The Joint from $70.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley raised their target price on The Joint from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on The Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on The Joint from $65.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Get The Joint alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ JYNT opened at $80.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.22 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.81. The Joint has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $111.06.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.58 million. The Joint had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 24.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Joint will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other The Joint news, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total value of $2,023,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jake Singleton sold 2,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total value of $269,555.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,530.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,614 shares of company stock valued at $3,323,356. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JYNT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Joint in the first quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Joint in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Joint in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Joint in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Joint in the second quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

About The Joint

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for The Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.