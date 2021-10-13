The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stock Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.07% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 387.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 356.3% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $32.03 on Wednesday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.91.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 56.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.71%.

In related news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $38,249.04. Following the transaction, the president now owns 86,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,921.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $58,342.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,174 shares of company stock worth $197,691 in the last 90 days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BXMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.83.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

