The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. operates as a hospitality company. The Company develops, manages and operates a portfolio of high-energy restaurants, lounges and bars. It also provides food and beverage hospitality solutions. The Company’s primary restaurant brand is STK, which is a steakhouse concept with locations in metropolitan cities throughout the United States and in London. It provides ONE Hospitality, a signature turn-key food and beverage service for hospitality venues including, hotels, casinos and other high-end locations both nationally and internationally. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised The ONE Group Hospitality from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The ONE Group Hospitality has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

The ONE Group Hospitality stock opened at $12.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $388.13 million, a PE ratio of 53.70 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.25. The ONE Group Hospitality has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $13.34.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $70.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.50 million. The ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 4.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that The ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other The ONE Group Hospitality news, Director Jonathan Segal sold 5,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $59,595.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,021 shares of company stock valued at $554,971. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 882.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 991,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,927,000 after purchasing an additional 890,656 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,965,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth $2,914,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 999,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,012,000 after purchasing an additional 226,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 176.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 290,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 185,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.39% of the company’s stock.

The ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

