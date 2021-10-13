The Timken (NYSE:TKR) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Citigroup

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on The Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Timken from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on The Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on The Timken in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on The Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.30.

NYSE TKR opened at $70.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.87. The Timken has a one year low of $55.35 and a one year high of $92.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The Timken had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Timken will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The Timken’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of The Timken by 3.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,613,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,002,000 after buying an additional 50,751 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Timken by 210.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,200,000 after buying an additional 464,666 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in The Timken by 4.0% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in The Timken by 26.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,192,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,102,000 after acquiring an additional 248,031 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in The Timken by 3.8% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 64,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

