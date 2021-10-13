The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$91.02.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “$91.00” rating on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, August 27th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. CIBC boosted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a C$89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of TD stock traded down C$0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting C$85.33. 5,174,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,659,433. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$84.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$84.90. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$57.44 and a twelve month high of C$89.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$155.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported C$1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.97 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.77 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6300005 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 37.25%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

