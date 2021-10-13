The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,811.49

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,811.49 ($23.67) and traded as low as GBX 1,567 ($20.47). The Weir Group shares last traded at GBX 1,606.50 ($20.99), with a volume of 421,552 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently commented on WEIR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Weir Group to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,970 ($25.74) in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The Weir Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 1,925 ($25.15) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on The Weir Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 2,060 ($26.91) price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on The Weir Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,827.22 ($23.87).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,688.69 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,810.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -326.63.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a GBX 11.50 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%.

In other The Weir Group news, insider Barbara Jeremiah bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,782 ($23.28) per share, for a total transaction of £17,820 ($23,281.94). Also, insider S (Venkat) Venkatakrishnan bought 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,638 ($21.40) per share, with a total value of £4,095 ($5,350.14).

About The Weir Group (LON:WEIR)

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

