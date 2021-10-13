The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

WEGRY has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of The Weir Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of The Weir Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

WEGRY stock opened at $11.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.84. The Weir Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 2.09.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.0783 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. The Weir Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.50%.

The Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

