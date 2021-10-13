The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Stock Position Raised by Seeyond

Seeyond lifted its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 202.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 189,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 126,645 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $4,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam increased its stake in The Western Union by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 57,801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in The Western Union by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 22,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in The Western Union by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 196,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after buying an additional 58,779 shares during the period. Southernsun Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Western Union by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 457,708 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,514,000 after buying an additional 24,806 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in The Western Union by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 158,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after buying an additional 12,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WU traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.13. 33,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,239,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.34 and its 200 day moving average is $23.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.99. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $26.61.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 424.46%. The Western Union’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

