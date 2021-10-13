TheStreet Downgrades Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) to C

TheStreet cut shares of Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of NYSE ZEPP opened at $8.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.82 million, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.29. Zepp Health has a fifty-two week low of $7.81 and a fifty-two week high of $20.25.
Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51. Zepp Health had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $284.23 million during the quarter.
About Zepp Health
Zepp Health Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart wearable technology devices. It operates through Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-branded Products and Others segments. The Xiaomi Wearable Products segment comprises of sales of Xiaomi-branded products. The Self-branded Products and Others segment includes self-branded products.
