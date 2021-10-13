TheStreet Downgrades Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) to C

TheStreet cut shares of Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSE ZEPP opened at $8.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.82 million, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.29. Zepp Health has a fifty-two week low of $7.81 and a fifty-two week high of $20.25.

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51. Zepp Health had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $284.23 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zepp Health by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 17,554 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Zepp Health by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 50,218 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Zepp Health by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,125,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,915,000 after purchasing an additional 415,075 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Zepp Health by 449.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Zepp Health by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 718,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,436,000 after purchasing an additional 311,444 shares in the last quarter. 22.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zepp Health Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart wearable technology devices. It operates through Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-branded Products and Others segments. The Xiaomi Wearable Products segment comprises of sales of Xiaomi-branded products. The Self-branded Products and Others segment includes self-branded products.

