Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Short Interest Update

Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 1,157.1% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Shares of THUPY stock opened at $23.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.90. Thule Group AB has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $31.42.
Thule Group AB (publ) Company Profile
Featured Story: What is basic economics?
Receive News & Ratings for Thule Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thule Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.