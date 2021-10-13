TigerCash Trading Down 3.8% Over Last 7 Days (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One TigerCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, TigerCash has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. TigerCash has a total market cap of $679,786.31 and approximately $6.00 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $341.08 or 0.00599596 BTC.

About TigerCash

TigerCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger . The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

