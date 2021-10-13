Titan Coin (TTN) Price Up 17.4% This Week

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 13th. Titan Coin has a market capitalization of $2.15 million and approximately $15,429.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Titan Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Titan Coin alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004317 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00007301 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000022 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000169 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

TTN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Titan Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Titan Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.