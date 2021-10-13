Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Holdings Trimmed by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,112 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 1.25% of Titan Machinery worth $8,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 630.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Titan Machinery by 34.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

NASDAQ TITN opened at $27.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.91. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.13 and a 1 year high of $35.24.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.13. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $377.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Titan Machinery Profile

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

