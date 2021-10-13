Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decrease of 74.0% from the September 15th total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TRYIY stock opened at $12.74 on Wednesday. Toray Industries has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $14.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.26 and its 200-day moving average is $13.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.93.

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Toray Industries will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TRYIY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toray Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Toray Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

About Toray Industries

Toray Industries, Inc is an integrated chemical industry group that engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of various materials for automobiles and aircraft to apparel and information technology-related products. It operates through the following segments: Fibers and Textiles, Functional Chemicals, Carbon Fiber Composite Materials, Environment & Engineering, Life Science, and Others.

