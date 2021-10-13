Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 3,760 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $7,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $90.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.67 and a twelve month high of $105.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 34.62%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total transaction of $246,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

CHRW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.31.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

