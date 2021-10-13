Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 72,403 Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,403 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.15% of Stantec worth $7,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,837,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,518,000 after purchasing an additional 846,544 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,101,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,263,000 after purchasing an additional 544,770 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,459,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,375,000 after purchasing an additional 40,157 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,277,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,254,000 after purchasing an additional 552,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Stantec by 32.9% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,700,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,335,000 after acquiring an additional 420,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STN opened at $48.90 on Wednesday. Stantec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $52.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.26.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Stantec had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $739.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1316 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 31.33%.

Several research firms have weighed in on STN. TD Securities lifted their target price on Stantec from C$64.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$70.00 target price on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Stantec from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Stantec from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.65.

Stantec Profile

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

