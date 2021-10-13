Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 264,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,056 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $8,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 42.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 185,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,878,000 after buying an additional 55,164 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 28,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 12.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 135.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 297,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,397,000 after acquiring an additional 171,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 302.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,934,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,527 shares in the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.03.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $41.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $42.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. The Mosaic had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

