Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Snap were worth $8,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Snap by 25,263.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 13,642 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its position in Snap by 25.2% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 987,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,319,000 after purchasing an additional 199,133 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Snap by 7.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,593,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,351,000 after purchasing an additional 582,162 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Snap by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,392,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,115,117,000 after purchasing an additional 454,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Snap in the second quarter worth $4,104,000. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SNAP shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Snap from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.47.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $250,577.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,200,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,179,293.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total transaction of $515,033.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 252,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,840,651.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,195,762 shares of company stock worth $316,979,114.

SNAP opened at $75.26 on Wednesday. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.68 and a 52-week high of $83.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $118.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.57 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

