Toronto Dominion Bank Has $6.39 Million Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.05% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $6,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TAP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,742,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,965,000 after buying an additional 300,512 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,524,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,634,000 after buying an additional 24,389 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,577,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,115,000 after buying an additional 310,915 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,570,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,198,000 after buying an additional 110,378 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 23.2% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,301,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,868,000 after buying an additional 622,530 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.73.

NYSE:TAP opened at $45.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $32.54 and a 12-month high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. Equities research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is 34.69%.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director Louis Vachon acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.04 per share, for a total transaction of $138,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.