Toronto Dominion Bank Has $6.74 Million Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of BorgWarner worth $6,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in BorgWarner by 160.2% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in BorgWarner by 159.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWA opened at $47.32 on Wednesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.30 and a 52-week high of $55.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.43.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 24.64%.

BWA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.57.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

