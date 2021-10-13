Toronto Dominion Bank Has $7.93 Million Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $7,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 5.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 0.7% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 38.4% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 1.0% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SJM opened at $122.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $109.85 and a fifty-two week high of $140.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SJM shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.33.

The J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

