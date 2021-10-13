Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $7,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 68.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 181.5% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 36.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers stock opened at $69.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 52.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.83. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $33.29 and a 52 week high of $70.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 21.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.68%.

In other Regency Centers news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $68,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

REG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Regency Centers from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Truist lifted their price target on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.80.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

