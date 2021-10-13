Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 176,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,286,406 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $6,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 2.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 0.8% during the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 44,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 3.0% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

INVH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.46.

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $39.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.87 and a 52 week high of $42.48.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $491.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.