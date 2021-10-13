Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 1,841 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $7,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SJM. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 5.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at about $283,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 32.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 155,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,708,000 after purchasing an additional 38,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,045,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,185,000 after purchasing an additional 151,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.33.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $122.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.37. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $109.85 and a twelve month high of $140.65.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

