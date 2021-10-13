Toroso Investments LLC Acquires 7,318 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 164.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,318 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.70. 34,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,600,370. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.47 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.75.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.58.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

