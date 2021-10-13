Toroso Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in Nocturne Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MBTCU)

Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nocturne Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MBTCU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 380,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,876,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MBTCU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nocturne Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $90,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Nocturne Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $137,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Nocturne Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Nocturne Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Nocturne Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $164,000.

MBTCU stock remained flat at $$10.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.30. Nocturne Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

Nocturne Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the disruptive technology market. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

