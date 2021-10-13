Toroso Investments LLC Buys 5,903 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 95.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 14.1% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 2.1% during the second quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 299.9% in the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 6.1% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 19,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.53.

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total value of $4,766,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958 over the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $296.61. The stock had a trading volume of 29,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,395,751. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $316.69 and a 200 day moving average of $278.75. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $211.22 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

