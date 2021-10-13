Toroso Investments LLC Buys 63,922 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 691.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,922 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC owned about 0.16% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 41,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 263.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.37. 188,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,900,097. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12-month low of $23.32 and a 12-month high of $47.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.24.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

