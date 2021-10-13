Toroso Investments LLC Buys 986 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,277 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,235,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,408,693,000 after acquiring an additional 278,096 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,447,493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,065,401,000 after acquiring an additional 176,270 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,758,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,206,377,000 after acquiring an additional 30,556 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,800,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,812,439,000 after acquiring an additional 98,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,339,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,548,477,000 after acquiring an additional 400,046 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.12, for a total transaction of $2,401,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total transaction of $1,502,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $1.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $483.50. 14,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,827,579. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $490.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $475.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $344.42 and a 12-month high of $510.70. The firm has a market cap of $199.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 target price (up from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $590.00 target price (up from $580.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.52.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.