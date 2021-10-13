Toroso Investments LLC Buys New Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $748,712,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 43,070.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 284,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $132,915,000 after purchasing an additional 284,263 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1,867,093.3% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 280,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,010,000 after purchasing an additional 280,064 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 120.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 371,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $136,453,000 after purchasing an additional 202,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,178,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $433,410,000 after purchasing an additional 149,584 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, August 16th. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $504.00.

NYSE:DPZ traded down $4.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $475.96. The stock had a trading volume of 7,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,110. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $505.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $463.68. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.71 and a 12-month high of $548.72. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total transaction of $7,666,291.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,358,394.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,710 shares of company stock worth $36,825,534 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

