Toroso Investments LLC Has $3.63 Million Stock Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $3,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 2,628.3% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SCCO. Zacks Investment Research cut Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays raised Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, HSBC raised Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.90.

SCCO traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $59.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,640. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.88 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.99 and a 200-day moving average of $65.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.06. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 28.18%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 177.34%.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $26,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,324. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

