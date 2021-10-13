Toroso Investments LLC Makes New Investment in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 23,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,152,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 144.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,113,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,871,000 after acquiring an additional 656,943 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 114.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,106,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,878,000 after acquiring an additional 590,867 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Hershey in the first quarter worth $49,608,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 270.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 413,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,367,000 after acquiring an additional 301,702 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 52.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 842,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,231,000 after acquiring an additional 289,378 shares during the period. 52.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HSY traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $178.12. 4,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,374. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.46. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $135.83 and a 1 year high of $182.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 57.23%.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $51,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total value of $981,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,330 shares in the company, valued at $10,589,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,221 shares of company stock worth $3,939,955. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HSY. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on The Hershey from $190.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on The Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.33.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

